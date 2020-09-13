ROWLEY — The Water Department issued Level 2 drought restrictions on Thursday following a declaration from the state's Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.
To help preserve the local water supply, residents and businesses are asked to minimize overall water use and preserve water for essential uses.
Additionally, people are asked to limit outdoor watering to handheld hoses or watering cans, to be used only after 5 p.m. or before 9 a.m. one day a week; the installation of new sod, seeding and/or landscaping; any watering during or within 48 hours after measurable rainfall; washing of hard surfaces such as patios and sidewalks; personal vehicle or boat washing; operation of non-recirculating fountains; and filling of swimming pools, hot tubs and backyard informal rinks.
The Drought Management Task Force will meet on a regular basis to assess conditions across the state and provide information to the public.
For more information, visit www.mass.gov/drought-outreach-and-response.
