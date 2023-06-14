NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library volunteers are defending their work and dedication after their program was put on hold last week.
But library employees say their union and tension over how volunteers handled the archival center led to the resignation of head librarian Sara Kelso.
Kelso resigned June 7 and the library’s board of directors is searching for a permanent replacement. Jessica Atherton was named acting head librarian last week.
Over the last few years, a core group of roughly 10 volunteers have donated their time to the library, most of it spent at the archival center in the basement.
But a recent grievance from the library employees union, claiming volunteers were doing the work of staff librarians, prompted Mayor Sean Reardon to pause the volunteer program a week ago.
Although the archival center remains open to the public, Reardon said he wants to draft a policy and procedures that would be amenable to the union and everyone involved.
Reardon also said in a text message he hopes to come up with a resolution “that works for everyone.”
The mayor’s decision has rankled many library volunteers, including five who sent emails to The Daily News detailing their dedication. The letters range in tone from informative to overtly critical of library management.
Another loud voice is local historian Ghlee Woodworth, who said in an email she is “appalled, embarrassed and sad” that the city has shown such blatant disregard for the archival center’s volunteers.
“The library and city administration do not have to like history. But at least respect our community’s contributions,” she said. “One of the most productive facilities as a result of our dedicated volunteer team, Newburyport’s (archival center) honors our history and needs to be returned as it once was, one of the best in Massachusetts and northern New England.”
Woodworth asked why a meeting had not been called between library staff and volunteers before the mayor froze the program.
Concerned with the rising level of acrimony, city Chief of Staff Andrew Levine supplied The Daily News with a June 6 letter signed by 14 librarians and addressed to the library board.
In the letter, the librarians declared they were “disappointed and dismayed that a small contingent of citizens” were able to carry on a prolonged campaign of bullying Kelso that ultimately resulted in her resignation.
“Many of us assumed that these outrageous attacks would be curbed before it got to this point,” the letter reads. “We were wrong and we must now speak up in the wake of Sara’s departure.”
The letter goes on to say that Kelso was the subject of increasingly personal attacks for months because she attempted to correct the situation at the archival center, where volunteers had been “engaging in tasks reserved for union employees.”
Volunteers should never be allowed to handle valuable special collections, accept money on behalf of a city department or access private patron information, the letter says.
“Sara attempted to rectify this situation and was met with vicious retaliation from these volunteers and their friends,” the letter states.
The librarians also voiced their appreciation to the community members who want to help the library but added that boundaries must be respected and policies enforced.
“Library staff members are committed to open access to information. In contrast, these volunteers come across more like members of a private social club who are lashing out at those who would threaten their status,” the letter reads.
Library volunteer and West Newbury resident Judith Besancon said she has volunteered in the archival center for more than 20 years and was able to keep it open while the librarian overseeing it was on vacation or taking time off.
But Besancon also said she was treated rudely over the past four years by a current staff member.
“This person is now in a leadership position in the library,” she said.
Liz Walsh said she has enjoyed helping residents research their homes for the Yankee Homecoming “If This House Could Talk” displays and added that it was her understanding the library staff did not have the time or interest to work on special archive projects.
Walsh also said she was told the library needs to demonstrate significant volunteer involvement to be able to acquire grants for larger projects, above and beyond what the staff could manage.
“I’m confused as to why we aren’t allowed to volunteer anymore,” she said. “I already miss the feeling of camaraderie and community involvement at the archives and I worry that the current projects and activities won’t continue without us volunteers.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
