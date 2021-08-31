AMESBURY — Amesbury Public Library and Newburyport Public Library invite the public to a four-part series exploring anti-racism and liberation starting Sept. 16 and running through October.
Activist and educator Bobby Morgan and educator Kate Slater will offer opportunities to better understand racism, whiteness, how to “do the work,” and what liberation for Black and Brown communities might look like, according to a press release.
Participants may register for one or all of these Zoom events. All four programs will be on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and preregistration is required.
Part 1, "Anti-racism and Whiteness," will be Sept. 16; Part 2, "Racial Re-framing: A model for Unlearning," will be Sept. 30; Part 3, "An Action Plan for Liberation: What Does “Do the Work” Mean?" will be Oct. 7; and Part 4, "Freedom Dreaming: How Do We Get There?" will be Oct. 21.
Slater is an adjunct in the education department at the University of New Hampshire, where she teaches "Teaching Race," which explores the history of race and racism in America, and "Issues in Education," which explores curricular policy in the K-12 education system.
Her doctoral research focuses on the experiences of underrepresented minority students in higher education, and in particular, at predominantly white institutions. She also investigates white racial identity formation and how racism operates individually, organizationally and systemically. She leads facilitations, trainings and affinity groups with K-12 schools and universities, as well as private organizations.
“It’s been more than a year since the ‘Racial Reckoning’ during the summer of 2020, and it is more imperative than ever that we stay committed to eradicating racism and systemic oppression in our communities," Slater said in a press release. "For allies who might be losing stamina in the continued push for racial justice, we hope that this series might provide tools and resources to keep you galvanized and activated in the journey to liberation.”
Morgan is an educator, writer, speaker and consultant who specializes in working with other educators to promote equity and culturally responsive teaching practices.
Through coaching, workshops and professional development, Morgan works to change the educational landscape, ensuring pathways of success for students, according to the release.
In addition to his work at educational institutions, Morgan works as an educational advocate. He founded Liberation Lab, an educational consulting firm to build pathways for internal and external accountability.
Meghan Fahey, head of archives for Amesbury Public Library, said in the release, “Amesbury prides itself on a history that championed abolition and workers rights. Our recent digitization project to bring our historical newspaper collection online and searchable has allowed us insight into our community’s complex history around slavery, racism, abolition, and social and economic equity.
"Working with Dr. Slater and Mr. Morgan, we hope we might expand our understanding of our shared history and begin to work toward a more inclusive narrative that acknowledges both the successes and the struggles of all of our community members," Fahey said.
For a list of resources and a booklist and to learn more about the speakers, visit http://amesburylibrary.org/anti-racist-resource-page/.
