AMESBURY — Students are not the only ones feeling the stress of college application season as parents attempt to avoid adding any gray hairs as they help their children get ready for their next step.
That is why the Tewksbury and Amesbury public libraries have partnered with a Tewksbury parent to help get folks prepared.
Tewksbury dad Frank Marino will be hosting a seminar via Zoom in collaboration with the two libraries titled “The College Application and Selection Process: A Parents Perspective.” It will be held on Wednesday, March 1, from 7 to 8 p.m.
Amesbury Public Library Assistant Director Stephanie Smith said she has seen a justified focus on getting kids ready for college in recent years. She explained that the program appealed to her because it focuses on getting parents ready for that transition, which she believes is an area that has not received as much attention.
“It also seemed like a good way, in addition to providing a little bit more information from the parent perspective, to provide a good resource so that parents feel like they might be better equipped to support their students who are going to college. While it’s increasingly common for parents to be college graduates themselves and have some firsthand experience, that’s certainly not the case for every family,” she said.
Smith said the Zoom session would be especially informative for parents who did not go to the type of four-year colleges that their children are vying to attend.
“It might also be beneficial for them to get a little bit more of an idea from a fellow parent about what their kids will be experiencing in that setting and how best to support them,” Smith said.
Tewksbury Public Library Community Outreach Librarian and Head of Technical Services Robert Hayes said this program is different from ones they have had in the past.
“We’ve had plenty of speakers before who have talked to the high school students themselves, but this particular one is more so for the parents," Hayes said. "Certainly, students are welcome to attend, but the speaker is giving his experience as a parent.”
Hayes stressed that Marino is not an admissions expert.
“But he’s a Tewksbury dad who has sent four of his kids through college relatively recently, so he’s sharing some practical tips that he’s picked up along the way. My understanding is there’s going to be some humor involved in this presentation, and there will also be some opportunity for parents on the line to actually tell their stories. There’ll be some Q and A at the end.”
The link to register can be found on the Amesbury Public Library Facebook page. Smith said it is free to register and that those who cannot make it but are interested should still register to receive a recording of the Zoom meeting.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
