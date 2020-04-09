NEWBURYPORT — While their buildings remain closed for the foreseeable future, local libraries continue to offer services, including e-books and movies, public Wi-Fi by way of the parking lot and tax advice by phone or email.
Librarians across Greater Newburyport are available by email and social media to provide book recommendations, answer questions and assist with various needs.
Giselle Stevens, head librarian at Newburyport Public Library, said now would be a “great time” to work on genealogical research, noting that the library has digitized issues of historical newspapers, including The Daily News, dating from 1773 to 1963, as well as other resources.
“I’d like to let all of our wonderful library patrons know that we miss them and we are eager to welcome them back when it is safe to open the building,” Stevens said in an email.
Many libraries, including Newburyport, are offering temporary library cards, which people can sign up for by phone or email.
Other online resources patrons can access include the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium; Overdrive, which offers free digital audiobooks, e-books, magazines and videos to download; Hoopla, a media library of books, movies and television; Freegal Music for access to over 15 million songs; Kanopy for streaming films, documentaries and television; NoveList, which offers book recommendations and information; and a list of databases for research on a range of topics.
Other facilities, including Seabrook Library and Salisbury Public Library, noted that patrons can access the free Wi-Fi by way of the parking lot at any time.
Salisbury Public Library Director Terry Kyrios said residents can still call or email the library with questions. If someone doesn’t answer the phone immediately, leave a message and a staff member will return the call. For tax information, go to www.salisburylibrary.org/tax-forms.html.
In a recent statement, the staff at Seabrook Library said they appreciate everyone’s patience while the building is shutdown, noting, “Though our physical doors are closed, we will continue to provide the community with information and resources.”
Newbury Town Library has hosted Virtual Storytime every day at 10 a.m. with authors reading picture books on YouTube. Kati Bourque, youth services librarian, has been posting videos for children on Facebook and YouTube. For assistance with technology, Newbury’s Michael Olson has a tech help group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NTLTechHelp.
All local libraries — those in Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newburyport, Newbury, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury — have asked patrons to hold on to any materials they checked out. Borrowers will not incur any penalties.
All library holds have been frozen and patrons will remain in line for any items they have requested.
Additional information can be found by visiting a local library’s website or going to https://libraries.state.ma.us.
