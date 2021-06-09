NEWBURYPORT – The Friends of the Newburyport Library will hold a book sale on Saturday, June 12, under a tent outside the Senior Community Center off High Street. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Friends group has enough books for this sale so they ask that people hold off book donations until the fall sale.
There will be a membership table set up for anyone who wants to join or renew and enter to win a $100 Newburyport gift card.
