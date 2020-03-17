NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Public Library will be closed to public visits until further notice. Library staff will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during closure to assist by phone or email.
Item due dates will be extended for currently checked out items. No penalties will be incurred by borrowers during closure. Book drops at Market Basket and the main library entrance on 94 State St. will remain open for returns.
Thousands of digital materials are available for borrowing, study, research, or browsing through the library’s Online Resources page. The library can connect you from home to explore new resources. Anyone who wants to borrow but don’t have a library card can get help with temporary access.
Check the website, social media, and main phone number for frequent updates regarding hours and services.
Call assistance call 978-465-4428 or check online: www.newburyportpl.org.
