NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library will be closed Saturday through Monday in recognition of Independence Day.
Library hours will resume Tuesday, when they will be Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed Sundays.
Returns are accepted at the library’s main entrance book drop at 94 State St. and next to Market Basket on Storey Avenue.
For more information, call the library at 978-465-4428, ext. 236, or visit the website at www.newburyportpl.org.
