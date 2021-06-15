NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Public Library will be closed on Friday, June 18, in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday.
Patrons are asked to return items to the library’s main entrance at 94 State St., and next to Market Basket on Storey Avenue. The library will reopen on Saturday, June 19, at 9 a.m.
For more information, call the library at 978-465-4428 x242, or visit our website at www.newburyportpl.org. Patrons can access the virtual library and online resources from the NPL webpage.
