WEST NEWBURY — G.A.R. Memorial Library will be closed next week because of repairs needed in the Children’s Room.
During this time, library staff cannot be in the building and curbside service will be temporarily unavailable. To lessen the impact on patrons, the library is extending hours and offering curbside pickup Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Our hope, assuming all goes as planned, is to resume curbside service on Monday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m.,” said Director Corinn Flaherty.
“We’re very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and we look forward to welcoming you all back into a cleaner, healthier library in the future,” she added.
