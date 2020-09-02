NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library will be closed all day Saturday through Monday in recognition of Labor Day weekend.
Regular hours will resume Tuesday at 9 a.m. For detailed information about limited building access hours, services by appointment and patio pickup hours, visit www.newburyportpl.org or call 978-465-4428.
Patrons are asked to return all items to book returns at the library's main entrance at 94 State St. and next to Market Basket on Storey Avenue.
No donations are being accepted at this time. All items are quarantined four days minimum prior to check-in due to public health protocols and no late penalties apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.