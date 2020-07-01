NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport Public Library will be closed Friday and Saturday in recognition of Independence Day.
Service hours will resume Monday at 9 a.m.
The library is still closed to indoor visitors. Staff will assist with requests and questions, and patio pickup is available for holds.
Returns will be accepted at the library’s main entrance book drop at 94 State St. and next to Market Basket on Storey Avenue. Items are quarantined for five days prior to check in and removal from user accounts. No late penalties will be incurred.
For more information, call the library at 978-465-4428, ext. 236, or visit www.newburyportpl.org.
