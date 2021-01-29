NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Public Library is partnering with the Department of Children and Families to host an information session about foster care on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.
DCF is actively recruiting foster parents for children in area communities coming into care. They are searching for individuals or families with the love and patience to help foster children. Foster parents can be single, married, partnered, divorced or widowed, and they can own their home or rent.
DCF needs homes for children from infants to age 22 which include sibling groups, children with special needs, medically involved children, and infants born exposed to drugs and older teens. The department is looking for long-term foster homes but also needs emergency and respite homes which involve a shorter time commitment on the part of a foster family.
DCF's goal is to provide foster children with a supportive and healing environment in a home in their own community until they can be reunited with their families or another plan can be made on their behalf.
Anyone thinking about becoming a foster parent can learn more about the application process and the supports provided by DCF by attending this virtual information meeting hosted by the Newburyport Public Library. Participants can register via the library event calendar https://www.newburyportpl.org/events/02-2021 or by calling 978-465-4428 x242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.