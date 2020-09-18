NEWBURYPORT – Although the pandemic scrapped the semi-annual Great Old Book Sales presented by the Friends of the Newburyport Public Library in the spring, COVID-19 can't keep the friends down for long. The group is hosting a pop-up version this Sunday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. under the tent at the Newburyport Senior Center. Purchases will be cash only.
According to information from the Friends of the NPL, the sale area will be cordoned off with tape so that there are only a certain number of people allowed inside.
There will be no donations. All books being sold will have been quarantined.
The books will only be sorted on tables for fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.
There will be one entry point and people will be given a number so they know they will be called. They will be asked to wait in marked social distance spots or in their cars until they are allowed entry.
Masks will be required.
Before entry people will be asked to sanitize their hands therefore ensuring the books stay as clean as possible.
Gloves and Masks will be available if needed/wanted.
Payment will be "pay what you want" and will be cash and checks only and only bills for cash.
