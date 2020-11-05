NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library and the state Department of Children and Families will host a virtual information session about foster care Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Anyone who thinks there may be room in their home and life for a foster child is encouraged to watch on Zoom, according to a press release.
DCF is recruiting foster parents for children in the community. The department is searching for individuals or families with the love and patience to help foster children. Foster parents can be single, married, partnered, divorced or widowed; they can own their home or rent.
DCF needs homes for children from infants to age 22, which include sibling groups, children with special needs, medically involved children, and infants born exposed to drugs and older teens. They are looking for long-term foster homes but also have a need for emergency and respite homes.
The goal is to provide foster children with a supportive and healing environment in a home in their own community until they can be reunited with their families or another plan can be made on their behalf.
Participants can register via the library event calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/ or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.