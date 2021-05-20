NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library will offer outdoor yoga and mindfulness classes Thursdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
The classes start May 27 at the Bartlet Mall.
There will not be a virtual component this summer. This class does not require registration, but it will be socially distanced.
The instructor and the library reserve the right to limit the class size should it become impossible to keep people safely spaced apart. Yoga mats will not be provided; participants are asked to wear comfortable clothing.
Yoga and mindfulness classes are led by certified yoga instructor Jessalynn Hudgins, whose classes are fun, engaging and adaptable to suit all levels, according to a press release.
She especially enjoys incorporating meditation and breathing practices into her classes. She has experience teaching people of all ages, experience levels and abilities.
For more about library programs, go to www.newburyportpl.org.
