NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library will present a virtual program, “Confederate Monuments and the Memory of Slavery,” on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.
The Southern Poverty Law Center estimates there are more than 700 Confederate monuments in the U.S., along with hundreds of schools, streets and communities named for Confederate icons, according to the library.
Historian, educator and author Kevin Levin has blogged at Civil War Memory for more than a decade. He will discuss the historical origins of these monuments — their connection to “Lost Cause” remembrance of the Civil War and the Jim Crow era of the 20th century — and how the divisive current debate over their future connects with the nation’s memory of slavery.
This event will be held on Zoom. Register online via the library event calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/ or by calling the library at 978-465-4428, ext. 242. A Zoom link will be emailed to participants upon registration. If you do not receive a link, call the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.