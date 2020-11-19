NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library and Jacqui Lowman of the University of Maine at Presque Isle present a virtual interactive session on what constitutes news Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Questions to be addressed include: How can we tell if something is fake news or real? How can we be smart news consumers? What are our responsibilities?
Lowman, founder and chief instructor of the University of Maine at Presque Isle’s professional communication and journalism program, will discuss what makes people journalists and answer questions such as whether they need training and if they should and can be impartial?
Lowman will also talk about journalism as a sacred calling. In many countries, reporting the news can put reporters at risk for death or imprisonment.
This event will be held on Zoom. Register via the library website event calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/12-2020 or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242. A link will be sent to participants the day before the program.
