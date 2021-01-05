NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport Public Library is hosting Diana Gugliotta of AAA for a virtual presentation about when to “retire” from driving Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m.
This workshop, called "Key Timing: When to Give Up Driving," is designed to help older drivers and caregivers determine when the time is right, from conducting a driver evaluation to developing a mobility plan for driving cessation.
This program will be held on Zoom. Register via the library website event calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/ or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
For more about the library: www.newburyportpl.org/.
