NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library has scheduled a four-week virtual cooking series with chef Liz Barbour of the Creative Feast.
The program on May 18 at 6:30 p.m. will be “Edible Landscapes.”
Edible landscaping is the newest gardening trend that answers the old question of how to use limited garden space so it can be productive and beautiful, according to a library press release.
Anyone interested can join Barbour for a slideshow tour through her edible gardens and learn how she has used vegetables, herbs, fruit trees, edible shrubs and herbs. The program will feature a cooking demonstration of two seasonal recipes.
The program on May 25 at 6:30 p.m. will be “A Feast of Seasonal Vegetables.”
Preparing delicious, seasonal vegetables has become a form of culinary art. Those taking part can learn a variety of ways to make vegetables a beautiful and flavorful feast. Barbour will demonstrate two recipes using seasonal vegetables and a variety of cooking techniques.
On June 1 at 6:30 p.m., Barbour will present “Summer Tails: Lobster Tails and Cocktails/Mocktails.”
She will show how to properly steam lobster for the best results. She will demonstrate how to make a delicious recipe featuring the lobster tail and will shake up the perfect cocktail/mocktail to go along with a New England lobster tail recipe.
On June 8 at 6:30 p.m., Barbour will present “Cooking with your Instant Pot.” This cooking class will help take the mystery out of this time-saving kitchen tool.
These are cook-along classes. Links to the ingredients and equipment lists will be included in the confirmation email each registrant receives.
All of the programs require registration to receive the Zoom link. Register online via the library website events calendar www.newburyportpl.org/events/ or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
