NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library is expanding its patio pickup hours beginning Monday.
Patio pickup will be available Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Library staff will be available by phone and email to assist Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All materials are being quarantined five days after return prior to check in and removal from user accounts. No penalties will be incurred. Disregard overdue notices for items already returned.
Check the library’s website at www.newburyportpl.org and social media, sign up for the digital newsletter, or call for updates as the library continues to expand its services.
The online library is open 24/7 and the staff can help with free access to downloadable books, magazines, online newspapers, genealogy research, streaming movies and language learning, among other things. Ask the staff about virtual programs and summer reading.
