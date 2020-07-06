NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library will host Edward Lawrence for a virtual program, “Dealing with Ageism During the Job Search,” on July 14 at 7 p.m.
Ageism is illegal, prevalent and almost impossible to prove, according to a library press release. In this workshop, participants will explore ageism and discuss the best strategies for dealing with it.
The topics include: history of ageism and relevant court cases; why one must change orientation; marketing yourself; when they will hire you; steps to take and how to behave; and perceptions and how to deal with them.
Lawrence offers practical job search advice, resume-writing services, and assessments (skills and behavioral) to help people gain meaningful employment or transition to a new career.
Participants can register through the event calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/ or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
