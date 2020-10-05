NEWBURYPORT — Registration is open for “A Morning of Poems by Robert Frost,” a virtual program hosted by Newburyport Public Library on Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.
The program is presented by actor Stephen Collins via Zoom and funded by a Cultural Council grant. This interactive performance begins with a short biographical introduction to the poet’s life.
As part of the performance, there will be an open discussion of several of Frost’s poems. The performance closes with a dramatic reading of Frost’s masterful use of blank verse in the “The Death of the Hired Man.”
Register through the library website events calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.