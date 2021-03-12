NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library will present several virtual programs on national parks this spring.
March 16 at 6 p.m.: “National Parks of the Eastern United States” featuring Acadia National Park, Shenandoah National Park, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Congaree National Park, Biscayne National Park, Everglades National Park, Dry Tortugas National Park and Virgin Islands National Park.
March 30 at 6 p.m.: “National Parks of the Midwest” — Badlands, Teddy Roosevelt, Gateway Arch, Hot Springs, Cuyahoga, Indiana Dunes, Isle Royale, Voyageurs, Wind Cave and Mammoth.
April 13 at 6 p.m.: “National Parks of the Colorado Plateau” — Great Basin National Park, Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Mesa Verde National Park, Petrified Forest National Park, Grand Canyon National Park and Saguaro National Park.
April 27 at 6 p.m.: “National Parks of the Rocky Mountains” — Glacier National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Grand Tetons National Park, Black Canyon of the Gunniston National Park, Rocky Mountains National Park, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Big Bend National Park, Carlsbad National Park, and Guadalupe National Park.
These programs require registration to receive the Zoom link. More detailed program information and a link to register can be found via the library events calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/. People can also register by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
The presenter of these programs, Steve Farrar, experienced his first national parks on the way to a Boy Scout Jamboree in Idaho in 1969.
The five-day bus trip included stops at Grand Teton, Yellowstone and Glacier, sparking a fascination with natural beauty that led to Farrar’s lifelong passion for visiting national parks.
His adventures exploring 61 of the 62 parks include hiking to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, scuba diving the coral reefs of the Virgin Islands, camping among the wolves on Isle Royale, scaling rock faces in Yosemite, and climbing to the summits of Mount Rainier and Denali.
This series is supported by a grant from the Newburyport Cultural Council, which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council.
