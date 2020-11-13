NEWBURYPORT — “Shakers and Anti-Shakers” will be presented Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Newburyport Public Library.
Elizabeth DeWolfe, a history professor at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine., leads this virtual program on the utopian beliefs of the 19th century Shakers.
The Shakers are admired today for their fine crafts and design aesthetic but 200 years ago, their ways of life were a source of controversy and concern, according to the library. DeWolfe will discuss how the Shakers built their dream.
DeWolfe is also co-founder of the women’s and gender studies program at the University of New England.
This program will be offered on Zoom. Register via the library website calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/12-2020 or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242. A link will be emailed to participants
