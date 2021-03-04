NEWBURY — Newbury Town Library presents several virtual programs this month.
On Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m., the library presents “Basic Home Networking or What to Do When the Kids are Yelling, “The Internet is Down!”’
John Carlson hosts an online workshop on the basics of home networking. Carlson will give a visual presentation on understanding the online network, speed-testing your Wi-Fi, and managing a home router, among other troubleshooting tips.
A session on job interview preparation will be offered March 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A job interview workshop is scheduled for March 23, also from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Interview preparation is an interactive and informal question-and-answer session involving role-playing of typical interview questions and how best to answer them. The seminar also includes how to avoid job candidates’ most common interview mistakes.
The interview workshop will include how to answer the most common statement asked when beginning an interview, “Tell me about yourself.”
Many people do not know where to start, what to include, and when to end their answer. This often sets the stage for the remainder of the interview.
The workshop will focus on best practices concerning what to say, what examples to highlight, where to begin, and when/where to end to make it a compelling story.
Register for these programs on the library’s website at https://newburylibrary.org/.
