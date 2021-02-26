NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library hosts historian and storyteller Anne Barrett for "Theater: From Banned to Bawdy," an entertaining take on the history of theater.
This virtual program will be March 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Many of the colonies forbade playacting on the grounds that it was morally detrimental. In the 19th century, the Rev. Charles Smythe urged his congregation to avoid the show "The Black Crook" with its scantily clad dancers — prompting members of his congregation to rush out to buy tickets.
Theater has been used to ridicule, persuade, titillate, amuse and outrage audiences from every class. This lecture takes a look at the evolution of theater from clandestine Colonial performances that landed the players in court to vaudeville shows that packed theaters.
This event will be held on Zoom. Register online via the library event calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/03-2021 or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
