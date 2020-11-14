NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library will host Zoom bingo on Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m.
All ages welcome. Anyone interested in playing bingo can do so on the first Thursday of each even-numbered month.
Scattergories will be played on the first Thursday of each odd-numbered month.
Free 5-by-5 bingo cards will be available for pickup on the library patio up to a week prior to the program. People can also print their own online. Book prizes will be awarded to the winners.
This event will be held on Zoom. Register through the library website calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/12-2020 or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242. A link will be sent to participants the day before the program.
