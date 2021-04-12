NEWBURYPORT — “Nature in Our Backyard” will be offered via Zoom on April 20 by Newburyport Public Library.
Bill Gette of Mass Audubon will discuss nice local areas that are less traveled — places where one can relax and contemplate the natural world. He will describe several Essex County Greenbelt properties, walking trails along country roads in West Newbury and Groveland, and saltmarsh areas in Rowley.
Gette will show photos of wildflowers, mammals and many species of birds — resident species and spring migrants returning to the area to nest. He will also present detailed maps so people can explore these areas on their own.
Register online via the library’s event calendar, www.newburyportpl.org/events/, or by calling the library at 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
Zoom emails a link to participants upon registration. If you do not receive a link, check your junk/spam email folder. If you cannot get into the program or do not see a link in the junk folder, call 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
