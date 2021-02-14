NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport Public Library will offer virtual programs on estate planning, and consumer rights and responsibilities.
The first program will be "Enlightened Estate Planning" with attorney Tara Wilson of Andover on Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
She will share highlights from her new book, "Trustworthy: Enlightened Estate Planning," and provide a broad overview and tips for putting a good trust-based estate plan in place.
This event will be held on Zoom. People can register online via the library event calendar, www.newburyportpl.org/events/02-2021, or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
A link will be emailed to participants automatically. If you do not receive a link, email info@newburyportpl.org or call the library at 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
On March 1 at 2:30 p.m., the library hosts "Consumer Rights and Responsibilities" via Zoom.
National Consumer Protection Week is Feb. 28 to March 6. Thomas Joy will discuss consumers’ and tenants’ rights and responsibilities.
Joy is executive director of the North Essex Dispute Resolution Center Inc., which provides free consumer protection and mediation services.
Topics to be discussed include shoppers rights and internet sales; home improvement contracts; car sales and repairs; tenants rights and the dispute resolution process.
People can register to get the Zoom link via the library event calendar or call the library.
For more about the library: www.newburyportpl.org.
