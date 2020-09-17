NEWBURYPORT — Three new virtual programs are being offered by Newburyport Public Library.
The first, presented on Zoom with Liz Barbour of Creative Feast, is “Artisan Bread in 5 Minutes” on Tuesday from 7 to 8:15 p.m. and focuses on the “master recipe” from the cookbook “Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day.”
There are only four ingredients and no kneading is required. Participants will make the dough once and then bake a fresh loaf every day for four days. The ingredient and equipment list will be sent to students upon registration along with confirmation.
On Sept. 29 at 7 p.m., the library will host Kate Clifford Larson for a Zoom presentation of “Harriet Tubman: A Portrait of an American Freedom Fighter.”
On Oct. 14 at 3 p.m., the library will join with the Native Plant Trust — the nation’s first plant conservation organization — to present “Plant Communities of Massachusetts” on Zoom.
This program, funded through a Local Cultural Council Program grant, raises awareness of the area’s habitats, plant communities’ current status, and ways to conserve local natural resources.
To register for these programs, go to the library website calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/ 10-2020 or call 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
