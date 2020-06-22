NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library will offer a mixed virtual and outdoor yoga class beginning Tuesday at 2 p.m.
All are welcome to participate via Zoom with registered yoga teacher Jessalynn Hudgins.
The virtual portion of this class is drop in and the Zoom link can be found on the library’s website calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/6747-yoga_and_mindfulness_class_mixed_outdoor_and_virtual/detail.
Hudgins will simultaneously conduct the streamed class at an outdoor location in Newburyport. Due to social distancing constraints, the outdoor in-person class is by registration only with a limit of 10 participants.
Anyone who wants to attend the in-person class should call 978-465-4428, ext. 242, beginning Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
Due to staffing limitations, people are asked to register between 9 a.m. and 5 pm.
