WEST NEWBURY — Did you know gulls have rich social lives? Or that they pair up for years at a time, equally contributing to the incubation of eggs and the raising of hatchlings?
Learn more about these birds through "The Secret Lives of the Gulls of Appledore" a virtual talk sponsored Thursday by GAR Memorial Library with support from the Friends of the West Newbury Library and the Northern Essex Community College Speakers Bureau.
Gulls often elicit strong feelings. To most people, they are seen as those foul fowls stealing french fries at the beach and dumpster diving behind fast-food restaurants.
But Sarah Courchesne, associate professor and coordinator of the biology program at NECC, will share a much more nuanced view of gulls during her presentation, which starts at 6:30 p.m.
Courchesne is leading a multiyear study on the ecology of great black-backed gulls. She will speak about the lives of the gulls that nest every year on Appledore Island, off the coast of southern Maine, and how they care for their young, how their population is doing in the Gulf of Maine, and how their individual quirks and personalities play out in the wild.
Register at westnewburylibrary.org to receive a Zoom link to attend this event.
