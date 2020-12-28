NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library will host a virtual program, “Explore the Gravesites of Every American President,” on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.
This program will include a virtual trip to presidential monuments and memorials. Author, longtime public radio host and presidential enthusiast Brady Carlson will tell stories about famous spots such as the Washington Monument and Mount Rushmore as well as the gravesites of American presidents.
This event will be held on Zoom. Register online by clicking on the library’s event calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/01-2021 or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
A link will be automatically emailed to participants.
