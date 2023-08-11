NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Public library's volunteer program remains in serious doubt after a majority of library employees union members on Thursday made it clear, via a vote, they didn't want them back in the State Street building.
The secret ballot vote came roughly two months after Mayor Sean Reardon suspended the program on June 7 amidst complaints from library staff that volunteers were performing union duties while also harassing and bullying employees.
Mayoral Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said 12 members were against reinstating the volunteer program, with seven members voting to bring it back.
"That would be 63% against returning the library volunteer program," he said. "That's a fairly-significant amount."
A group of roughly 10 volunteers who worked in the library archival center made up the library volunteer program. The last day volunteers were in the building also marked the day when former Head Librarian Sara Kelso left her position after resigning with less than a year on the job.
Levine was quick to add union members did not elaborate further on the situation, other than making their voices heard.
"These votes are a moment in time and the majority of librarians would prefer not to bring the volunteers back, right now," he said. "To me, that suggests we would need to have some kind of good reason or a good offer for them, as to why we would bring them back."
Levine added any potential return of the volunteer program would have to be done with a heightened degree of sensitivity.
"This doesn't mean it's over, it just means that we have more work to do to find a way to bring back volunteers that the librarians would be comfortable with," he said. "We clearly take the feelings from our staff extremely seriously and want to make sure that they are comfortable with their working conditions."
Volunteer Marge Motes said she wasn't surprised by the results, after reading a letter library staff sent the mayor, alleging bullying from the volunteers.
"Why should you be surprised when you hear all of the ugly things they have said?" she asked. "The volunteers have been extremely hurt by what the union members have said, publicly about the situation and there has been absolutely no bullying by any volunteer at the library."
Assistant Head Librarian Jessica Atherton has been serving as the interim head librarian while the Library Board of Directors searches for Kelso's full-time replacement.
The board would also need to figure out a new policy for volunteers before they could potentially return, according to Levine, who said will likely wait until after a new head to do so until a librarian is hired.
Levine added the search was going well with the search committee currently in the interview process.
"I don't want to give numbers right now because we do keep these processes close," he said. "But we will want to take this slow and keep the program paused. A lot of the volunteers travel over the summer, anyway and all of them are welcome to come in and use the library and the archives for their projects. We're also always looking for other ways to engage our community members and we have some great programs to do so."
Motes agreed the volunteer program should not be restarted until a new head librarian can be brought on.
"I can't think that any new head librarian would come in and want to continue whatever it was Sara was doing and what the mayor wanted to be done," she said. "I don't think anybody coming into a new job would want to carry on somebody else's program."
The archival center is still open to patrons of the library, according to Levine who added "it's business as usual."
