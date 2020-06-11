NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport Public Library is expanding its patio pickup hours beginning Monday.
Patio pickup will be available Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Library staff will be available by phone and email to assist Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Patrons are asked to watch the library's website at www.newburyportpl.org, sign up for the digital newsletter or call 978-465-4428 for updates as the staff continues to expand services.
The staff can help with free access to downloadable books, magazines, online newspapers, genealogy research, streaming movies and language learning among other items.
The virtual summer reading program starts Saturday
The library is at 94 State St.
