AMESBURY – The Amesbury Public Library Journal Project continues with Week 8.
Participants can join at any time. Anyone who would like a free journal, can contact the library or use their own supplies.
The Week 8 prompt: You find the end of the rainbow! What is there?
Anyone who wants to share what they create can email it or drop it off at the library. The library is hosting an online bulletin board on its webpage. To send items email kids@amesburylibrary.org.
For more information, visit www.amesburylibrary.org or call 978-388-8148.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.