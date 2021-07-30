SALISBURY — As a way of shedding light on protecting the ocean and area beaches, a team of New Hampshire lifeguards belonging to The Concept Project will swim roughly 19 miles along the coast from Kittery, Maine, to Salisbury Beach starting Friday at 4:30 a.m.
Along the way, the team will remove trash and other detritus from the beaches.
The Garbage Swim’s mission is to raise awareness and money for the Blue Ocean Society for Marine Conservation. So far, the project has raised $2,000 for the Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based society, according to organizers.
“We are showing how much lifeguards care and want our oceans saved,” a press release reads.
The public is encouraged to meet the lifeguards along the way and help them clean beaches.
Swimmers are estimating they will arrive at Salisbury Beach about 7:30 p.m. and will be there for roughly an hour.
