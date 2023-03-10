NEWBURYPORT — “Lifting Your Spirit” is a monthly show in which guests are interviewed about their spiritual lives and their sharing of ways of lifting the spirit.
The show is hosted by the Rev. Joel Grossman, an interfaith minister and director of spiritual services for Constellation Hospice, along with Ted Jones.
Grossman is also a spiritual coach on a donation basis while Jones is a meditation instructor at North Shore Insight Meditation Center and a workshop leader who explores the intersection of Buddhist and Christian meditation traditions.
“Lifting Your Spirit” airs every third Wednesday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on Newburyport’s Channel 8. Afterward, the show can be heard anytime on YouTube at https://youtu.be/3RhT73M5Rm8 or on SoundCloud (audio only) at https://soundcloud.com/ncmhub/lifting-your-spirits-episode-2.
On March 15, the Rev. Dr. Steven Notis, a retired United Methodist minister, will be on the show. He served congregations in New England for 47 years, most recently in Hampton, New Hampshire.
Notis is a practitioner and teacher of contemplative practices, an avid cyclist and a new grandfather.
For more information, contact Grossman at jgrossman@constellationhs.com or 978-904-1086.
