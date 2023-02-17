NEWBURYPORT — “Lifting Your Spirit” is a monthly show in which guests are interviewed about their spiritual lives and their sharing of ways of lifting the spirit.
The show is hosted by Rev. Joel Grossman, interfaith minister, director of spiritual services for Constellation Hospice, and provider of spiritual coaching, on a donation basis (more information at www.spiritualjourneysupport.com/), and Ted Jones, a meditation instructor at North Shore Insight Meditation Center, and a workshop leader exploring the intersection of Buddhist and Christian meditation traditions.
“Lifting Your Spirit” airs every third Wednesday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on Newburyport's Channel 8. Afterwards, you can watch or listen anytime on YouTube at https://youtu.be/NzgxPIWIMdw or on SoundCloud (audio only) at https://soundcloud.com/ncmhub/lifting-your-spirit-episode-1
The initial show's guest is Rev. Rebecca Bryan, minister of the First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist Church of Newburyport.
The show is based on the following principles:
- Everyone is spiritual; sometimes we are conscious and active regarding our spirituality, sometimes not, but even when not, we still have a spirit.
- There are many ways to lift your spirit, including not only through religious practices, but also through nature, art, human relationships, and service to others.
- Each person’s spiritual path is unique and may change in small or large ways over time.
- It is important to respect your spiritual journey, trusting that one step leads to another, and to respect each person's unique spiritual journey regardless of how different it may be from your own. We are not here to convince you of the benefits of any particular method. Rather, we are just offering “food for thought”.
For more information, contact Rev. Joel Grossman at: jgrossman@constellationhs.com, or call 978-904-1086.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.