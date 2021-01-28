Light snow continues in region

RICHARD K. LODGE / Staff Photo. A maintenance worker, masked and bundled against the cold, clears walks of snow Thursday morning outside the James Steam Mill apartment building in Newburyport's South End.

NEWBURYPORT – Residents of the region woke up Thursday to a continuing light snowfall that had coated roads and parked cars overnight. The snow was predicted to continue into early afternoon, with a daytime high temperature of 30 and a low of 9 degrees Thursday night.

