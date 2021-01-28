NEWBURYPORT – Residents of the region woke up Thursday to a continuing light snowfall that had coated roads and parked cars overnight. The snow was predicted to continue into early afternoon, with a daytime high temperature of 30 and a low of 9 degrees Thursday night.
Light snow continues in region
Birmingham - Lance Lewis, of Birmingham, Ala., formerly of West Newbury, passed away at his home on January 14, 2021. Lance grew up in New Providence, N.J. and attended the University of South Carolina graduating in 1973. He worked for most of his career in the Medical Sales field. He had a …
- Amesbury woman killed in car accident
- Possible school renaming up for discussion in Newburyport
- Triton School Committee member apologizes for profane Facebook posts
- Angry Donut will roll into Purple Onion location on Inn Street, Newburyport
- Feds funding $19M for sand dredging of the Merrimack and Piscataqua rivers to help local beaches
- Police: Maine man charged with going to Georgetown to meet girl, 13, for sex
- Elm Street closing near Amesbury's Carriagetown Marketplace
- Amesbury woman given jail time for gun charges
- Officials bring focus on need for more funds to help Plum Island
- Newburyport police: Homeless man chased woman with stick
