BYFIELD — Author Jeremy D’Entremont presents “Lighthouses of New England and the People Who Kept Them” on Wednesday at Newbury Town Library.
D’Entremont, considered a leading expert on New England’s historic lighthouses, will focus on the colorful and dramatic stories of lighthouse keepers and their families.
The program, sponsored by Friends of the Newbury Town Library, will be from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. in the library’s Lois M. Anderson Community Room.
D’Entremont is the author or co-author of more than 20 books, including “The Lighthouses of Maine,” “The Lighthouses of Massachusetts,” “The Lighthouses of Rhode Island,” “The Lighthouses of Connecticut,” “Great Shipwrecks of the Maine Coast,” “The Lighthouse Handbook: New England, All About Nubble Light” and “Ocean-Born Mary: The Truth Behind a New Hampshire Legend.”
He is the president and historian of the American Lighthouse Foundation, founder of Friends of Portsmouth Harbor Lighthouses, and the historian for the U.S. Lighthouse Society.
D’Entremont has appeared on the History Channel, the Travel Channel, public television and National Public Radio, speaking about lighthouses and other subjects. He also produces and hosts a weekly podcast, “Light Hearted,” for the U.S. Lighthouse Society.
Sign up for the program at http://ow.ly/KHiJ50I9yBu or by calling the library at 978-465-0539.
