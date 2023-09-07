NEWBURY — Plum Island Taxpayers & Associates (PITA) and Friends of Plum Island Light are sponsoring a special event that is free to the general public. Lighthouse historian Jeremy D'Entremont will speak at PITA Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.
The talk is called "Haunted Lighthouses of New England” and will focus on some of the macabre tales of New England's coastal beacons, including the lovelorn spirit known as Ernie at Connecticut's New London Ledge Light, the piano playing ghost of Maine's Seguin Light, and the longtime keeper who refuses to leave Harbor Lighthouse in New Castle, N.H. Light refreshments will be served.
PITA Hall is located at 8 Plum Island Blvd., Newbury. The talk will follow a brief annual members meeting and election of board for the Friends of Plum Island Light at 6:30 p.m.
