NEWBURYPORT — Representatives for YWCA Greater Newburyport’s School’s Out Program, parents and community leaders joined together Thursday for Lights On Afterschool, a rally to celebrate the achievements of after-school students and draw attention to the need for more after-school programs to serve millions of children nationwide who are left unsupervised after classes end each weekday.
The event was one of thousands taking place across the nation to emphasize the importance of keeping the lights on and the doors open after school.
Speakers celebrated the many ways after-school programs have stepped up to help students recover from the academic and social effects of the pandemic, and encouraged lawmakers, businesses, philanthropies and others to increase funding and support for these programs.
Families wrote messages in support of the School’s Out Program that were on display during an open house and will be mailed to elected officials.
Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon discussed the importance of after-school programs and issued a proclamation in support of Lights On Afterschool.
Lights On Afterschool, organized by the Afterschool Alliance, has been celebrated each year since 2000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.