AMESBURY — People are being asked to bike and walk to Woodsom Farm for the Fourth of July fireworks display.
The city is partnering with Amesbury Days to present the fireworks Sunday at Woodsom Farm.
Food and live music will be available beginning at 7 p.m. and the fireworks are expected to begin at 9:30 p.m.
No parking will be allowed at Cashman Elementary School or anywhere on Lions Mouth Road. Handicapped parking will be available at 215 Lions Mouth Road.
Parking for roughly 250 cars will also available in the grass at Woodsom Farm, 220 Lions Mouth Road. Additional parking will be available in the Amesbury High School parking lot. But walking and bicycling are encouraged.
Lions Mouth Road will be open to vehicular traffic until the general parking area at Woodsom Farm is full. The road will then be closed to incoming traffic at Friend and Highland streets, Lions Mouth and Newton roads, and Lions Mouth and Kimball roads.
For more information: www.amesburyma.gov/home/news/fourth-of-july-fireworks-2021-traffic-and-parking.
