Lindsay St. Pierre joins Newburyport Bank    

NEWBURYPORT – Lindsay St. Pierre has joined Newburyport Bank as assistant vice president, business banking officer. In that role, she’ll be responsible for cultivating new business banking relationships for the bank, including loan opportunities, as well as additional products and services that meet the needs of individual businesses, according to a press release.
She will report to Stephanie Santos, vice president and business banking manager.
St. Pierre comes to the organization with more than 10 years of banking experience, having served most recently as business banking officer at Brookline Bank.
St. Pierre holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with a concentration in banking and finance, from the New England College of Business. She resides in the area with her husband and son, and is a member of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce and the Newburyport Rotary Club.
