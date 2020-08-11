NEWBURYPORT — Two representatives from the League of Women Voters will appear on “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss their work to ensure everyone can vote safely this fall.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview League of Women Voters of Massachusetts board member and co-President Judy Zaunbrecher and board member and Second Vice President Amy Smith.
The league, founded in 1920 to help the 10 million newly enfranchised women in the U.S. to register to vote, is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization that works to protect democracy and to safeguard voting rights for everyone, according to a press release.
Ryan Turner, newly appointed music director of the Newburyport Choral Society, will appear on the show to discuss his vision for the 85-year old community chorus and how he plans to keep the chorus engaged with music and one another in spite of constraints imposed by the pandemic.
“The Morning Show” will be broadcast live Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and will stream live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show is available for viewing on the YouTube Playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show will also air on WJOP FM 96.3 on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and will be available as a podcast on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org).
