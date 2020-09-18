NEWBURYPORT — Link House Inc. recently received a $25,000 grant from the Essex County COVID-19 Response Fund to help with the uptick in addiction and mental health needs due to COVID-19.
“Our worlds continue to be altered by a pandemic that has created health and economic crises, leaving many of us feeling worried, lonely, isolated and anxious," Link House Executive Director Gary Gastman said in a press release.
"Many people are feeling overwhelmed and do not know where to turn. We are here to help our clients and the general public and so appreciative of the support of the Essex County COVID-19 Response Fund,” he added. “We are so grateful to the Essex County Community Foundation for its support of Link House Inc.’s commitment to helping its clients and the community during these unprecedented times."
Beth Francis, president and CEO of the Essex County Community Foundation, said many people are concerned about where money for groceries and rent will come from in light of the pandemic's impact on jobs and income.
“This sustained worry — compounded by the stress associated with social isolation — means many residents are constantly on edge,” she said in the release. “Anxiety and fear are also significant for those on the front lines, many of whom are concerned about being exposed or bringing the virus home to their families. Living with any of these worries for weeks and months on end requires mental health support.”
Earlier this summer, the foundation's board of trustees awarded Link House a $10,000 grant to support increased staffing and operations related to the increase in mental health services due to the pandemic.
The Women’s Fund of Essex County awarded the nonprofit a $5,000 grant to face societal and economic challenges.
For more about Link House, go to linkhouseinc.org.
