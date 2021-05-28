SALISBURY — He was known to many people as Loren Quinn, but for thousands of men and women plagued by drug and alcohol addiction, he was known as simply “Big Larry.”
The Beach Road resident died from natural causes Wednesday morning at age 83. He leaves his wife of 56 years, Mary, along with two daughters, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
It was Quinn’s work as a co-founder and the first executive director of John Ashford Link House, as well as within the Greater Newburyport recovery community, that he became something special to a lot of people.
“Not a day goes by when I don’t get stopped and have someone say, ‘Your father saved my life,’” said Brenda Harkness, Quinn’s daughter. “I’ve heard that so many times.”
Quinn, a Newburyport native, celebrated 59 years of sobriety in April and leaves a humbling legacy, according to former Essex County sheriff and former Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Frank Cousins.
“He was just a great guy who liked to help people,” Cousins said. “I think, realistically, Larry probably helped over 10,000 people. That is a very fair estimate if you go back into the 1970s and you look at him starting the Link House and working and managing the Danvers detox.
“That is a tremendous job and he didn’t just work in the field of alcoholism, he helped people with drug addictions,” Cousins added. “He was a great husband and father, and he lived a wonderful life.”
Former Amesbury Mayor Nicholas Costello was serving on the Board of Selectmen in the early 1970s when he was asked to serve on the Link House board of directors.
“We had the OK to make it a halfway house and it became very apparent to me that we needed someone there to manage it on a full-time basis,” Costello said. “Larry had been working down at a detox and he knew how that ran. He also had an intimate knowledge of the disease of alcoholism. We needed someone with that kind of knowledge and experience to get this thing off the ground.”
Link House’s existence as a halfway house began with only two or three men, but soon the number rose to 20. Today, the nonprofit organization serves men and women in locations in Salisbury, Newburyport and Amesbury.
“I knew that he was a hustler,” Costello said. “He got us all kinds of things. We really started with nothing. We had the house but we had to furnish it and set up rules and regulations and, Larry was very much involved with all of that stuff because he knew how it all worked. He was big, not only in stature, but in his ideas. There wasn’t much that could stop him when he had his mind set on something.”
Cousins agreed that the 6-foot-6-inch Quinn was a big man, but his spirit was larger.
“He was bigger than life,” Cousins said. “Whenever I thought I had a bad day, Larry would say, ‘This too shall pass.’ I think at the end of the day, that is a fair statement and he always gave good advice.”
Quinn was also known for his frequent – sometimes teasing, sometimes serious – admonishment that, “Acceptance is the answer to all your problems.”
“When you look at a man’s legacy, you look at was he a good person? Yes. Did he help people? Yes. Was he a good father and husband? Yes. That is all you can ask for in this life,” Cousins said.
Quinn was perhaps the most important thing anyone can be in recovery: a power of example.
“If my father did this for 59 years, you can do it for one day,” Harkness said. “I’m just so proud of him, I really am. I always have been.”
The past 15 months of social distancing had been tough on Quinn.
“He was sitting around one day and said, ‘I’m useless,’” Harkness recalled. “So I told him to get off his ass, just like he would tell me, and go to a meeting and help people because that is what you have done your whole life. He looked at me and called (his friend Doug) and they went to their first meeting in over a year.”
Quinn continued to meet with his friends, whenever possible, until he died Wednesday.
“I loved him, very much,” Costello said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
