AMESBURY — Susannah Abbott has joined Link House Inc. as its director of development.
She brings more than 20 years of development experience to her new post. Most recently, Abbott served as the director of development for Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter, where she helped complete an $8.6 million capital campaign to construct a new emergency shelter, raising $1.8 million in 15 months.
Her earlier work in development includes 10 years at Phillips Academy, Andover, including five years as a major gift officer and five years as director of development for the Addison Gallery of American Art.
“This is a period of tremendous growth for Link House as well as a time of increasing need for mental health and substance use disorder treatment in our communities. Susannah’s commitment to our mission and her extensive fundraising experience will help make it possible for us to build the crucial resources we need to continue to serve those in need in the months and years ahead. We’re delighted to have her on board,” Link House Executive Director Gary Gastman said.
Abbott and her husband, Robert, live in Andover and are the parents of two grown children, Rachel and Jonathan. When not at Link House, she is an avid potter, gardener, and cook.
“I’m thrilled to partner with the incredible staff of Link House in support of the organization’s inspiring mission. From our outpatient mental health programs for children and adults to our residential programs for men and women in recovery, this is an organization that is transforming lives. I look forward to meeting members of the community and to developing partnerships that will help make our work possible," Abbott said.
Visit linkhouseinc.org to learn more.
